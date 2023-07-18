KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

MTDR stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 341,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 523,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

