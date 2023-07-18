Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NGT opened at C$58.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$76.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.03%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

