Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.64 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.