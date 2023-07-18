Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

