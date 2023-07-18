First Horizon (FHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

FHN stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

