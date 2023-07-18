ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML opened at $754.49 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $709.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $74,615,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $70,297,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

