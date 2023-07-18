Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $188.40 and a 12 month high of $456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

