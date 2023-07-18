Nokia Oyj (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

