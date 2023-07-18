Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $353.84 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $355.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

