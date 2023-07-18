Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MMC opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $147.61 and a 1-year high of $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

