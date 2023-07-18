Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Forestar Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Forestar Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

