Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Insteel Industries to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.05 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $607.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

