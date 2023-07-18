ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

