Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.