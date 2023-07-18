SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 161.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

