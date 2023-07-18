Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declines By 23.3%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WY opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

