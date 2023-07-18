Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $79.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 69,781 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

