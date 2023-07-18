Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $3.22

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,891,009 shares of company stock worth $62,558,246. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

