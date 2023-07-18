Analysts Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) PT at $3.70

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 811.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

