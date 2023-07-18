RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $53.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.
RWEOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.