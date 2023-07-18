RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $53.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

RWEOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

