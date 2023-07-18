Brokerages Set Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Target Price at GBX 147.17

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.92).

SBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 153 ($2.00) in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £314.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.60 ($1.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.92.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

