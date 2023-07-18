Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $13.90

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

REV Group Stock Down 1.0 %

REV Group stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 477,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

