Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,469.50

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,328.46 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,325.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,442.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

