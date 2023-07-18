Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target at $34.64

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYM stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

