Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNY stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.