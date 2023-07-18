Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $103.69 Average PT from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

