Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $974.17 Average PT from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $974.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 955 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.62) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPRKY stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

