Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nuvei by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

