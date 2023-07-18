GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $78.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 2.1 %

GFS opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $72.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 46.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.