H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $98.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.43 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

