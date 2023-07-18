Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.95.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.84.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

