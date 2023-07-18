Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILFree Report) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE GIL opened at C$41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.43. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$34.77 and a one year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

