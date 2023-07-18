Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

