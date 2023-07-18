Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

Methanex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,107.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

