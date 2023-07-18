Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.91 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $207.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

