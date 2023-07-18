Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

