Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERO opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

