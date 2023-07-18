Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

