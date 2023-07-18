Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.57.

CP stock opened at C$105.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

