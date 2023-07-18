National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

Boralex Stock Down 0.7 %

Boralex stock opened at C$35.16 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

