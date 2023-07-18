Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quad/Graphics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Quad/Graphics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Quad/Graphics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

QUAD stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth about $781,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

