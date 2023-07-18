Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Wedbush

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $912.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

