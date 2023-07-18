Zacks Research Comments on Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.