Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.57.

CP stock opened at C$105.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.