Brokers Offer Predictions for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

