Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

MC stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

