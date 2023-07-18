Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Northland Capmk

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Friday, July 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

