Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

