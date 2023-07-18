PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

TSE PSK opened at C$25.53 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

