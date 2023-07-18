Suncor Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Suncor Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$37.89 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

